Written exam for Police Constable posts held

September 20, 2020

MysoreMysuru: The written exam for recruitment of Police Constable posts was held this morning at a total of 22 centres in the city.

Over 10,000 eligible candidates had registered for the exam at the city centres, which included St. Philomena’s PU College in Bannimantap, Vidyavardhaka PU College, Maharaja’s PU College on JLB road, Yuvaraja’s College, Mahajana Public School, Jayalakshmipuram, Maharshi Public School, Visweshwaranagar, Teresian PU College and Marimallappa’s College, among others.

The Karnataka State Police (KSP) had invited online applications for recruitment of Armed Police Constable (Men) and Civil Police Constable (Men and Women) on May 20, 2020.

Today, the KSP conducted the written exam for recruitment to a total of 4,014 vacancies, which included 444 Armed Police Constables (Men – Kalyana Karnataka), 1,005 Armed Police Constables (Men – CAR & DAR), 558 Police Constables (Men and Women – Kalyana Karnataka) and 2007 Civil Police Constables (Men and Women).

The City Police had clamped Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC in 200-mts radius of all the 22 exam centres from 6 am to 2 pm. Accordingly, no unauthorised persons were allowed to enter the vicinity of the exam centres and all the photocopy shops in the vicinity were ordered to shut down. The exam was conducted amid tight police security. City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and other top officials visited some of the exam centres.