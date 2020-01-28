Ayush Gaddige: Free mega health camp at Hunsur

January 28, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Nearly 1,600 people from different parts of H.D. Kote and Hunsur Taluk participated in the free mega health camp, ‘Ayush Gaddige’ organised by B.K. Raju Unnathi, Rotary Bangalore Brigade and Annappa Kamath, Millennium Estates recently at Kendaganneshwara and Mahadeshwara Choultry, K.S. Gaddige, Hunsur.

Nearly 20 specialist doctors and 15 healthcare technicians from JSS Hospital, Mysuru, conducted the camp. ECG, ECHO, CBG examinations along with consultation of general health, orthopaedic problems, gynaecology and cardiology were done. Ophthalmology consultation was conducted by Annapurna Eye Hospital, Mysuru and dental examinations were done by Indian Dental Association.

Rotary Mysore distributed 160 spectacles free of cost. Nearly 35 hearing aids worth Rs. 3.5 lakh were distributed for free by Ear and Throat Specialist from AIISH.

As part of National Immunisation Day (NID), polio drops were administered by the District Health Officer to 40 kids.

In all, 38 Cadets (boys and girls) from 1 Karnataka Artillery Battalion, Mysuru, helped as volunteers. The NCC contingent was led by Sub Maj. S.K. Singh and Dr. Lt. M.R. Indrani. The event was supported by Rotary Mysore President Rtn.Chethan Vishwanath and Community Service Director Rtn. Venkatesh.

Rtn. Ashok Patil, President, Rtn. Gayathri Nayak, Community Services Director, Rtn.Satish Gautam, Rtn.Kala Gautam, Rtn.Irene Slim, Rtn. K.K. Meera, Rtn.Dr. Suresh Huliyar, Rtn. Gopal Rathi and Rtn. Akshai Mallappa, all from Rotary Brigade, Bangalore, worked as volunteers along with Rtn. Roopa Venkatesh, Director Community Service, and Rtn. Bala Murthy, District Governor Nominee from Rotary USA District 6380 and Mallikarjun Swamy, Marketing Manager, JSS Hospital. Free medicines worth Rs. 1 lakh were distributed.

