Field Marshal K.M.Cariappa remembered on his 121st birth anniversary

January 28, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Floral tributes were offered to Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa on his 121st birth anniversary celebrations in the city this morning.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra garlanded the bust of the proud son of the country near Field Marshal K.M.Cariappa Circle (Old Metropole Circle) at the junction of JLB road and Vinoba road (Hunsur road) at a programme organised by Mysuru Kodava Samaja.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagendra said that Mysuru Kodava Samaja has demanded construction of the Field Marshal’s statue at the Circle named after him and he would discuss the same with the MCC. 

Asserting that K.M.Cariappa was one of the decorated soldiers of the country, the MLA said he was happy to be part of the celebrations and promised to make all efforts to ensure that the statue of the great warrior is installed in the heart of the city.

Former MLA Vasu, Corporators M.U. Subbaiah and Pramila Bharath, Maj.Gen.(Retd).S.G. Vombatkere, Mysuru Kodava Samaja President K.M. Belliappa, Secretary M.M. Ponnappa, Vice-President  M.M. Ponnappa, former President Dr. A.A. Kuttappa and others were present.

