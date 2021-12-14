Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav expo, a crowd-puller at BEML

December 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Coinciding with 75 years of India’s Independence and celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has organised an exhibition for the public on ‘BEML Journey since 1964’ from Monday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec. 19 (10 am to 5 pm) at its complex premises in Mysuru, Bengaluru, KGF and Palakkad (Kerala).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated this event virtually last evening in the presence of Amit Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director, other Directors and senior officials. The exhibition catalogues through a visual display highlighting BEML’s growth over the years and its contribution in making an ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.

Apart from this, equipment manufactured by BEML such as dozers, dumpers, heavy duty trucks and ultra-modern metro coaches (only in Bengaluru) are on display. This is a unique and one-of-its-kind opportunity for the public to have a first-hand glimpse of the various iconic and marquee products manufactured by BEML for use by the country’s defence forces and other allied sectors.

While rail coaches are made in the Bengaluru complex, the Mysuru facility makes dump trucks and engines of various capacities. BEML manufactures a wide range of products to meet the needs of mining, construction, power, irrigation, fertiliser, cement, steel and rail sectors.

The earthmoving equipment includes bulldozers, dump trucks, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, rope shovels, walking draglines, motor graders and scrapers. It also manufactures heavy duty trucks and trailers and hydraulic aggregates for the transportation sector, tetra trucks for defence transport, heavy-duty transport vehicles for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), said Mysuru BEML unit CEO K.R. Radhakrishna.

Continuous modernisation of manufacturing facilities enables BEML to deliver world-class products, he added. BEML plays a major role in the country’s integrated guided missile development project by supplying ground support vehicles. BEML has launched an aerospace manufacturing division at Mysuru complex to produce and supply ground handling equipment, ground support equipment, tools and components for aerospace applications.