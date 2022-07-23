Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Minister writes to Education Department officials
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Minister writes to Education Department officials

July 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the 75th year of Indian Independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) fast approaching, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has directed the Education Department officials to organise different programmes and contests for children in all Schools and PU Colleges from Aug. 1 to 10, for creating awareness on Nationalism and Patriotism.

In a letter written to the Commissioner of the Department of Public Instruction, Additional Commissioners of the Department at Dharwad and Kalaburagi and the Director of PU Education, Nagesh has instructed to conduct a variety of programmes and contests at all Government, aided, unaided and private institutions for classes from 1 to 12.

While the contests for children of classes 1 to 6 are directed to be held from Aug. 1 to 6, the contests for classes 6 to 12 are to be held from Aug. 1 to 10. The contests include drawing of National flag, fancy dress, extempore speech, essay writing on Independence etc.

