Professional success can be achieved by honesty: Puthige Mutt Swamiji

July 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the hand of God drives our life, Shri Puthige Mutt Seer Shri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji observed that professional success can be achieved only by honesty.

He was speaking at his 60th birthday felicitation programme jointly organised by Sri Krishna Mitra Mandali and Sri Krishna Trust at Krishnadhama in Saraswathipuram here on Thursday.

Stating that life never goes as planned by us, Shri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji said that we should not get disheartened or distressed if life does not go as anticipated. We should work honestly and only then we can see success and achievements in our life, he noted.

Observing that we analyse our life when we complete 60 years of age, the Seer said that we do not think about that till then. “We should share our life experiences and silver linings with others,” he said while reiterating that life does not go according to our plans.

Recalling his own experience, the Seer said he aspired to become an Astrophysicist, but instead he became a Swamiji.

“We should not lose precious time and opportunities by always feeling sad and cursing ourselves. We should lead life as desired by the almighty. The doors to success will automatically open for us if we carry out the task given by the almighty in a sincere manner,” he opined.

Koti Gita Lekhana launched

Continuing, Shri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji said that ‘Koti Gita Lekhana,’ a one-crore Bhagavad Gita writing campaign has been launched as part of the Chaturtha Paryaya to take place from 2024 to 2026.

Explaining the highlights of the campaign, he said it has been launched with the purpose of bringing peace and harmony in the life of everyone.

Pointing out that most people of the country are leading a stressful and strenuous life, he said that the campaign involves writing of Bhagavad Gita by one crore people in their own language.

Stating that a 200-page notebook will be distributed to all people who wish to write Bhagavad Gita, he said that this will be published during Chaturtha Paryaya. Training in Bhagavad Gita rendition, discourse, Gita Parayana, Gita Yaga and such other events will be held at Udupi’s Srikrishna Mutt during the Paryaya, he added.

He further said that those interested in joining ‘Koti Gita Lekhana’ campaign can call Mob: 8801007700. Registration can also be done online, he said adding that the participants can write Bhagavad Gita in their mother-tongue or the language of their liking.

Vid. B. Gopalacharya, in his address, said that the entire world is looking at India for peace and prosperity. Pointing out that Shri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji, apart from rendering service to the almighty and the society, has also contributed to the literary world, he said that the Seer has travelled widely across the country and globe for promoting Indian culture and traditions. Through this, the Seer is also serving as a cultural ambassador of our country, he added.

Shri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji was felicitated on his 60th birthday in the presence of writer Dr. Kabbinale Vasanth Bharadwaj, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, In-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, City and District Brahmins Association President D.T. Prakash and others.