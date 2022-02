February 4, 2022

B.C. Pramila (69), wife of B. Jayaram and a resident of Hebbal 1st Stage, passed away yesterday morning.

She leaves behind her husband, daughter Dr. Shubha Jayaram, son-in-law Dr. N. Sreenivas, grandsons Shreyas and Tarun and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill yesterday evening.