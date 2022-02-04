Manuvacharya
Obituary

Manuvacharya

February 4, 2022

R.S. Manuvacharya, Assistant Engineer of Male Mahadeshwara (MM) Hills Development Authority, passed away in the wee hours of yesterday, according to Authority Secretary Jayavibhavaswamy.

Manuvacharya, who was suffering from illness, was on leave since three months and had reported to duty about 10 days back. As he took ill again on Wednesday night, he was admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru, where he breathed his last yesterday morning.

A native of Savadatti taluk in Belagavi, he leaves behind his wife, two sons and a host of relatives. Last rites were held at Savadatti.

