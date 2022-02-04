No street-lights on Ring Road

February 4, 2022

Sir,

This is to bring to the notice of the concerned authority that the street-lights installed on the Ring Road are not functioning since two months.

This has been a big problem for people travelling in this road after second shift and during evening hours.

This will lead to problems and give rise to robbery and other activities too. I urge the authorities to bring back the lights for smooth movement of people.

– B.R. Sampath, Mysuru, 24.1.2022

