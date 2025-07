July 22, 2025

B. Lakshman (72), retired employee of Mysore Medical College and Joint Secretary of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple at K.G. Koppal, passed away yesterday in city.

A resident of K.G. Koppal 6th Cross, Lakshman leaves behind his wife Lakshmamma, sons Anil, Arun and Prakash, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at K.G. Koppal Burial Grounds yesterday evening.