City’s Panishka shines

July 22, 2025

Mysuru: K. Panishka of Mysuru, representing Mysore Marlin Aquatic Centre in the NRJ Sub-Junior and Junior Championship-2025 at Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre, has won three bronze medals and a silver medal. She has also been selected for South Zone National Swimming Championship.

Panishka won bronze medals in 100 mts Breaststroke (1:33:17), 200 mts Butterfly stroke (3:07:96) and 200 mts Breaststroke (3:18:60) and Silver in 100 mts Butterfly event (1:18:84).

Another swimmer, Prapanna Prabhu has also been selected to participate in South Zone National Swimming Championship in 200mts Breaststroke category. Both are being trained under Head Coach Mahesh.