June 3, 2022

B.S. Nagarathnamma (78), wife of S. Palakshaiah and a resident of Solur village in Magadi taluk of Ramanagar district, passed away yesterday early morning at a private hospital in Mysuru, following brief illness.

She leaves behind her husband, three sons including Mysooru Mithra reporter S.P. Nanjappa, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at her native place this afternoon.