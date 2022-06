June 3, 2022

Rukmini (61), wife of Dasaiah, retired Superintendent at Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board and a resident of Nimishamba Layout, passed away yesterday at her residence in city.

She leaves behind her husband, one son, three daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Hemmanahalli village in Maddur taluk of Mandya district this afternoon.