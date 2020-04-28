B.Y. Vijayendra followers feed horses at Tonga Stand

April 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing their voluntary service to society during this trying times, the followers of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra fed horses with fodder at the Tonga Stand near Kukkarahalli Lake here on Monday. They also distributed ration kits to Tongawallas and a few labourers at the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, former Taluk Panchayat President L.R. Mahadevaswamy said that labourers were facing a lot of hardship due to the lockdown. Taking note of this, Vijayendra Fans Association has been distributing food and medicines to the poor and the needy for the past one month and on Monday, fodder to the horses was supplied.

BJP leader Lakshmidevi, Association members Anand, Advocate Prasanna,Vikram Iyengar, Ashok, Satish, Umesh, Harish and others were present.