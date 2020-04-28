Greatest Philosopher of the Nation Adi Shankaracharya remembered

April 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst COVID-19 lockdown, all the events are confined to be a symbolic affair. Today, nation’s greatest philosopher Adi Shankaracharya‘s birth anniversary was also celebrated in a simple manner by the District Administration in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture, by offering floral tribute to the portrait of Sri Shankaracharya at Shankar Mutt premises near Gun House in city this morning.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar, MCC Additional Commissioner N.M. Shashikumar, MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa, Corporators B.V. Manjunath and M.V. Ramprasad, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha District President D.T. Prakash and others were present.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Mutt Manager C.S. Yoganand said that the Mutt has so far distributed over 100 ration kits to needy. Apart from that, marking Shankara Jayanti today, 10 Pourakarmikas were given ration kits that include 10 kg rice and other groceries. Also, for the past 10 days, the Mutt has been providing 400 food packets through MCC to the shelterless people.

Rs. 4 lakh donated

On the occasion, Shankar Mutt Dharmadarshi Ramachandra and his family donated Rs. 4 lakh towards CM Relief Fund. The cheque for the same was handed over to DC Abhiram Sankar.