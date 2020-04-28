Migrant workers in K.R. Nagar return to native places
COVID-19, News

Migrant workers in K.R. Nagar return to native places

April 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru:  A total of 74 migrant workers in K.R. Nagar taluk of the district, most of whom were from North Karnataka, who were stranded  at their workplace due to the nationwide lockdown, returned to their native places in KSRTC buses on Sunday, thanks to the efforts of the District Administration.

With the Union Government easing lockdown curbs allowing struck migrant workers across the country to return to their native places, the State Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar had written a letter to all the Deputy Commissioners of the State to make arrangements for sending back stranded migrant labourers to their native places. 

Following the direction, the District Administration on Sunday sent back a total of 74 migrant workers including 10 women, who were housed in Bherya BCM Hostel Shelter Camp, in four KSRTC buses. 

While two buses departed for Vijayapura, one bus was meant for Koppal-Raichur and the other for Bengaluru-Kolar. 

The District Administration ensured that all the departing migrant workers wore face masks and hand gloves and social distancing was followed all through the journey, with only one worker allowed to sit in a seat row.

Assistant Labour Commissioner A.C. Thammanna, K.R.Nagar Tahsildar Manjula and other officials were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching