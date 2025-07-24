Back after 5 years…? Heli rides likely this Dasara

July 24, 2025

First launched in 2016, Agasadhinda Mysuru heli rides last took off during 2019 Dasara

Mysore/Mysuru: There is a 50:50 chance that tourists could once again enjoy helicopter rides during this year’s Dasara, offering panoramic views of Mysuru’s landmarks at affordable rates. The State Government has submitted a proposal to the Defence Ministry to organise a Dasara Air Show, and if approved, the heli rides will be an added attraction.

The Mysuru District Administration has expressed willingness to allow private operators to conduct the rides, provided they comply with all safety and mandatory guidelines. Chipsan Aviation, which previously offered heli ride services in Mysuru, has shown interest in operating one helicopter for this year’s festivities.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy told Star of Mysore this morning that the administration has not yet received formal proposals.

“As they are private operators, we cannot invite them. But if they come forward and adhere to all safety precautions, protocols and guidelines, we can consider granting permission. Once finalised, we can promote the facility as Dasara attraction,” he said.

“Private operators will take complete responsibility for the rides, while the District Administration will extend all necessary support,” he added.

Helicopter rides, first introduced in 2016 under the banner ‘Agasadhinda Mysuru,’ were last held during Dasara in 2019.

The 10-minute ride will cover major landmarks offering passengers a bird’s-eye view from over 20,000 ft.

Harikrishnan, CEO of Chipsan Aviation Pvt. Ltd., said the company currently operates seven helicopters and is evaluating schedules. “We will look into operating the Dasara heli ride with one chopper and will decide after reviewing our schedules from Sept. 15 to the first week of October,” he said. Meanwhile, Thumby Aviation Pvt. Ltd. has ruled out participation in this year’s event as all its helicopters are committed to the Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage season in Uttarakhand.