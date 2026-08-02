Back Karnataka for India’s growth: CM urges PM 

August 2, 2026

Mysuru: CM D.K. Shivakumar appealed to PM Narendra Modi to extend greater support to Karnataka, saying the country’s progress is closely linked to the State’s development. Addressing the gathering at Ramakrishna Vidyashala yesterday, Shivakumar said, “For India to progress, it must progress along with Karnataka. Let us work together within our federal structure. I appeal to the Prime Minister to support Karnataka with an open heart.”

Describing the occasion as a historic moment for youth empowerment, the CM said, Swami Vivekananda’s life and sacrifice continue to inspire generations. He urged young people to draw strength from Vivekananda’s teachings, particularly his message of remaining courageous in failure and humble in success.

Highlighting Karnataka’s growing global prominence, Shivakumar said, the State has emerged as a key driver of India’s economy and innovation.

Calling for greater cooperation between the Centre and the State, Shivakumar said, Karnataka’s strengths lie in its climate, culture and people. “As part of our federal structure, we stand together and must work together for the nation’s progress,” he said. Paying tribute to Mysuru’s historical significance, Shivakumar recalled that it was with the support of the Maharaja of Mysuru that Swami Vivekananda travelled abroad in 1893 before delivering his landmark address beginning with “Brothers and Sisters of America” at the Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

Congratulating the Ramakrishna Ashram on establishing the Vivekananda Cultural Centre, the Chief Minister said, the institution would become an important centre for guiding future generations and promoting the ideals of service, character-building and nation-building.