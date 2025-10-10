Back-to-back murders spark public outrage

October 10, 2025

Residents demand Police accountability as fears about law and order situation grow

Mysuru: Just days after a grand Dasara, Mysuru is grappling with two brutal murders within three days near the Exhibition Grounds, raising alarm over the city’s law and order situation.

Residents fear a breakdown in policing and say rowdy elements roam freely and law enforcement appears ineffective. The incidents have sparked widespread concern, with residents demanding immediate action to restore safety in Mysuru.

M. Mohan Kumar Gowda, State President of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, condemned Police inaction: “Two murders in three days near Palace and Exhibition Grounds. What more proof do we need that the law and order situation has collapsed? Rowdies are running amok and Police seem paralysed.”

He alleged that criminals are being shielded by the system, while illegal gambling and cricket betting go unchecked. He urged Government to hold senior officers accountable instead of scapegoating junior staff.

BJP leader and advocate Gokul Govardhan held the District Administration responsible for the rape and murder of the young girl from Kalaburagi, who had come to Mysuru with her family to sell balloons and toys.

“These vendors have been coming here for years during Dasara to earn a living, yet they are denied basic safety and amenities,” he said. He also criticised the Police for ignoring illegal activities in public spaces, pointing out that more than 20 people are seen smoking ganja and sleeping in the park opposite the City Police Commissioner’s Office daily, with no action taken.

Govardhan questioned the Police’s approach: “If someone reports a crime, they’re told to file a written complaint. If not, even crimes committed in front of them go ignored. Is a written complaint required for everything? What then is the duty of the Police?”