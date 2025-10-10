Simha hits out at rising crimes, Police meddling

October 10, 2025

‘Mysuru Police busy escorting ruling party politicians to coffee shops, dosa joints’

Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha has sharply criticised the Karnataka Government for its silence and alleged interference in Police operations following a spate of murders in Mysuru, including the rape and murder of a minor girl near Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Simha questioned the Congress Government’s inaction: “What is happening in Mysuru? Murders are occurring one after another. Why has no one in the Government spoken up about the brutal rape and murder of the girl?”

He accused several Congress leaders of being vocal on international issues like Ukraine, Russia and Donald Trump, while remaining silent on crimes against women in their own State. He specifically named Ministers Priyank Kharge and Santhosh Lad, asking why none had publicly addressed the incidents.

Simha also targeted CM Siddaramaiah and Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, questioning their leadership and moral responsibility. “Siddaramaiah, what merit made you CM? Do you not have daughters in your family? Why won’t you speak about the rape of a minor girl?” he asked.

Alleging that Mysuru Police are capable but constrained, Simha claimed officers are relegated to ceremonial duties such as escorting ruling party politicians to coffee shops and dosa joints.

“Police are being harassed with minute-by-minute interference, caste-based pressure and transfer rackets,” he said.

He further accused the CM’s son, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, of controlling Police transfers and demanding payments for approvals. “If a transfer has to happen, a fee must be paid to the CM’s son. This is extortion.”

He claimed that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are competing over fundraising to please Rahul Gandhi, leaving Police afraid to act against illegal gambling rackets due to political pressure from Ministers and MLAs.