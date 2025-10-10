Minor girl’s murder: Accused shot in the leg, arrested

October 10, 2025

CCTV footage leads to repeat offender’s arrest in Kollegal

Police open fire as he attacks them with broken bottle to flee

Mysuru: In a swift operation, Mysuru City Police have arrested a man accused of abducting, raping and murdering a 10-year-old girl near the Dasara Exhibition Grounds. The crime occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday (Oct. 8) and Thursday (Oct. 9).

The arrest was made within 24 hours of the crime. The accused, who attempted to flee after attacking the Police team, was shot in the leg and arrested.

The accused has been identified as K.S. Karthik, a bus cleaner from Siddalingapura village in Mysuru taluk. He was arrested around 5.45 pm yesterday at Kollegal in Chamarajanagar District by the Nazarbad Police, following technical inputs that established his identity from previous criminal records and convictions.

According to Police, Karthik abducted the girl in the early hours of Thursday while she was sleeping with her family in a makeshift tent near Exhibition Grounds. The family, along with nearly 50 relatives, had arrived in Mysuru to sell balloons and toys during Dasara fest.

Forensic and technical analysis

Accused Karthik allegedly sneaked into the tent, carried the girl to a deserted location and committed the heinous crime. With no eyewitnesses, Police relied on forensic and technical analysis to trace him.

Teams tracked his movements from Mysuru to Kollegal before nabbing him. Later, while being taken to BEML Nagar in Mysuru for further investigation, Karthik requested to relieve himself near the Railway Goods Shed Road around 8.30 pm.

When allowed to step out, he attacked the Police with a broken bottle and attempted to escape. Sub-Inspector Jaikeerthi of Nazarbad Police Station fired at his leg, re-arrested him and shifted him to K.R. Hospital for treatment.

SI Jaikeerthi and Constable Venkatesh sustained injuries in the attack and are undergoing treatment, while another constable, Prakash, suffered minor injuries, Police sources said.

Following the crime, Karthik’s movements near the Exhibition Grounds were captured on CCTV. One Police team reviewed the footage while another examined the records of known sexual offenders.

CCTV footage nailed the culprit

Forensic experts also traced footage of a man walking near Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) early in the morning. Although initial visuals were unclear, investigators soon identified Karthik based on his past offences.

Police confirmed that Karthik had been convicted in a 2019 case for attempting to rape and murder a young woman in Kollegal. He was sentenced to four years in prison by the Kollegal Additional District and Sessions Court on Feb. 22, 2025.

After confirming his identity, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar formed special squads. Acting on CCTV evidence suggesting that he had fled to Kollegal, teams coordinated with Kollegal Town Police and arrested him by evening.

During interrogation at Nazarbad Police Station, Karthik confessed to the abduction, rape and murder of minor girl.