Sadhana  Samavesha Simha slams Siddu

July 18, 2025

Mysuru: Lashing out at the Congress Government for organising the ‘SadhanaSamavesha’ in Mysuru despite having “nothing to showcase,” former MP Prathap Simha sarcastically remarked that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah deserves to be “complimented” for holding the event despite “doing nothing for the State’s development.”

Speaking to reporters atop Chamundi Hill yesterday, Simha said it has been over two years since the Congress came to power, yet there is little to show in terms of progress. He alleged that Siddaramaiah is orchestrating dissent within his own Cabinet by instigating Co-operation Minister K.N. Rajanna to speak against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Tumakuru and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi in Belagavi. “Encouraging his loyalists to attack Shivakumar seems to be Siddaramaiah’s only achievement,” Simha said.

Criticising Congress leaders over allegations of protocol violations during the inauguration of Sigandur Bridge in Shivamogga district, Simha countered that it was Congress that flouted protocol by inaugurating the Mysuru Ring Road project while the Parliament session was underway in Delhi. He questioned why the Chief Minister, despite being invited in advance, skipped the Sigandur Bridge event but had time to fly elsewhere.

Attributing the bridge’s completion to the relentless efforts of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra, Simha asked whether Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa even understood protocol norms.

He also accused Dr. Mahadevappa of failing to convene periodic KDP meetings and claimed that the Minister visits Mysuru only to accompany the CM for photo opportunities.

Responding to recent personal attacks by Ministers Priyank Kharge and Santosh Lad, Simha warned that he would issue a detailed rebuttal next week, with documentary evidence to “expose” both Ministers.