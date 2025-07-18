Sadhana Samavesha is an answer to BJP’s lies: CM

July 18, 2025

Mysuru: Asserting that tomorrow’s Sadhana Samavesha at Mysuru is a befitting answer to the lies of Opposition BJP, which is spreading a false propaganda that State Congress Government has gone bankrupt with no funds for developmental projects, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed the Opposition’s claims that the event is merely a show of his political strength.

Speaking to presspersons on his arrival at Mysore Airport here this morning, he said that the convention aims to spread a message to public that many developmental projects costing thousands of crores of rupees are going on in the State and he has sanctioned projects worth Rs. 2,500 crore to Mysuru alone.

This convention is not a ‘Shakti’ Samavesha of anyone and it is purely a convention aimed at dismissing BJP’s claims on dearth of funds, the CM reiterated.

Responding to State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra’s challenge to the Congress asking it to name AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, a veteran dalit leader, as its Prime Ministerial candidate, Siddaramaiah hit back, saying that the ruling BJP at the Centre should make way for a Dalit leader as the Prime Minister by replacing Narendra Modi. He also said that Vijayendra himself should make way for a Dalit BJP leader to head the party in the State.

Stampede case

On Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission’s probe report on Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede during RCB team’s IPL victory celebration last month, Siddaramaiah said the report would be tabled during the State Cabinet meeting. However, the contents of the report have not yet been discussed at the Government level, he said adding that the prime points of the report has been given to the concerned Minister and will be discussed in full at the next Cabinet meeting.

Dharmasthala deaths

To a question on the formation of an SIT to probe alleged cover up of deaths around Dharmasthala, the CM said that SIT cannot be formed only because someone demands it. Pointing out that the Police are verifying the testified statements of a person who has claimed to be a witness to numerous suspicious deaths around Dharmasthala in the past few years, he said that further action in the case can be taken only after the Police submit their report after investigation.

“There is no pressure on the Government from any quarters regarding Dharmasthala row. Even if there is pressure, we would not bow to it under any circumstances”, he asserted.

Responding to another query on frequent bomb threats to Bengaluru schools, the CM said he is aware of the matter.

Noting that most of these bomb threats have turned out to be fake ones, he said that, however, he has asked the Police to take suitable measures to prevent such fake threats and thus put an end to this growing menace.