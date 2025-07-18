Rush of Devotees on last Ashada Friday
July 18, 2025

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje climbs 1008 Hill steps

Mysuru: On account of last Ashada Friday special puja today, a large number of devotees descended on Chamundi Hill in city. To cater to the swelling number of devotees, the temple will be kept open till 10 pm today.

The presiding deity at the Goddess Chamundeshwari Temple was decorated in Mahisha Mardini Alankara, depicting the killing of demon Mahisha by the Goddess, while the Utsava Murti was decorated in Mahalakshmi Alankara, one of the several manifestations of Lakshmi.

Irrespective of Dharma Darshana (free entry), special entry tickets of Rs. 300 and Rs. 2,000, there was a huge rush of devotees, vying for space at the queues to board KSRTC free buses being operated from Lalitha Mahal Palace Grounds to the Chamundi Hill.  Besides, KSRTC buses were operated on a regular route from City Bus Stand to the hill, but with a fare, while it is free for women under Shakti scheme.

KSRTC buses

Anticipating huge footfalls of devotees, KSRTC authorities started operating buses from 5 am itself, while the temple door was opened for the darshan at 5.30 am. The width of the barricade meant for VIP passage to the temple was reduced this time, to enable more space for the devotees.

Puja rituals

The puja rituals began at pre-dawn hours with Mahanyasa Poorvaka Puja, Punyaha, Pushparchane and Mangalarati, prior to the opening of the Temple door for devotees.

Like every week, the number of devotees holding recommendation letters from VIPs to gain easy access to the Temple were more, with some of them engaging in wordy duel with those manning gates, for restraining them at the special entry gates.

VIPs visit

Union Minister of State for Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, an ardent devotee of Chamundeshwari, who regularly visits Chamundi Hill by climbing 1,008 steps, visited the temple and offered special puja to the Goddess.

Prominent among other VIPs who visited the temple were Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, former Minister and MLA H.D. Revanna and his wife Bhavani.

Prasada distribution

Several organisations installed the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in public places in various parts of the city and distributed prasada to the devotees, marking their devotion to the deity.  Prasada included  vegetable bath, pulav, sweet rice, puliyogare and curd rice to name a few.

