Rs. 2,578 crore worth projects for Mysuru

July 18, 2025

Chief Minister to lay foundation and inaugurate 74 development works tomorrow

100-bed state-of-the-art Nephro-Urology Hospital to come up at PKTB Hospital premises

Mysuru: Fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of the Mysuru region, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate over 74 development projects worth Rs. 2,578.03 crore across 24 Departments in the Assembly Constituencies in Mysuru city and district tomorrow (July 19) at 10.30 am.

Most of these ceremonies will be conducted virtually by the CM during a mega convention organised by the District Administration and ZP at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city.

Advanced Renal Care Centre

One of the key projects is the foundation stone laying for a 100-bed nephro-urology hospital aimed at significantly enhancing renal care services in Mysuru and surrounding districts.

The hospital will come up on a one-acre plot near the PKTB Hospital premises, adjacent to the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (Jayadeva Hospital). The land was earmarked in the 2024-2025 State Budget, and administrative approval has been granted for the construction of a state-of-the-art facility at a cost of Rs. 117.71 crore.

Planned as a G+ (Ground plus upper floors) structure, the hospital will house a 50-bed dialysis unit, a 20-bed ICU, a modular surgical wing with four operating theatres, a conference hall with capacity to accommodate 100 patients simultaneously, a digital library and ample parking and patient rest areas.

Unity Mall and KSRTC Bus Terminal

Siddaramaiah will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a Unity Mall for Rs. 192.99 crore under the Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd. He will also lay the foundation stone for a Rs. 120-crore KSRTC model bus terminal at Bannimantap.

The Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) will see development works worth Rs. 23.59 crore, which include the enhancement of the E-Block, installation of a musical fountain and the creation of a floating dragon boating pond within its premises.

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Ltd. will implement Rs. 408-crore project involving the replacement of 11 KV overhead lines with underground cabling.

Aerial bunch cables will also be installed in place of low-tension (LT) overhead lines. KPTCL will upgrade power infrastructure with an investment of Rs. 38.73 crore.

PWD, MCC projects

The Public Works Department will launch and inaugurate works worth Rs. 502.41 crore and the Mysuru City Corporation has lined up projects worth Rs. 380 crore, including setting up a material recovery facility, transfer station, demolition waste management infrastructure, water supply improvements and underground drainage upgrades.

A new Labour Bhavan is being constructed in Krishnaraja Constituency for Rs. 23.59 crore, and the Water Resources Department will undertake development projects worth Rs. 419.86 crore.

New Sports Science Centre

Under the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, a Sports Science Centre will be established in the Narasimharaja constituency at Rs. 3.50 crore. In the Health and Family Welfare Department, Rs. 55.50 crore has been earmarked for health infrastructure of the Chamaraja constituency. This includes Rs. 50 crore for a Peripheral Cancer Centre at PKTB Hospital and Rs. 50 crore for an Endocrinology Centre.

The Social Welfare Department has sanctioned Rs. 26.35 crore for projects in the Chamundeshwari constituency, including Dr. B.R. Ambedkar hostels and a Bhavan in Hunsur. The Kannada and Culture Department will execute projects worth Rs. 14.63 crore.

Other projects