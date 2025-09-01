CM launches distribution of CA sites to Govt. bodies
News

CM launches distribution of CA sites to Govt. bodies

September 1, 2025

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the distribution of vacant CA (Civic Amenities) sites coming under Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) to various Government Departments, bodies, Boards, Corporations and local bodies, by handing over the documents of allotted CA sites to CESC authorities at his residence in T.K. Layout here yesterday.

As many as 63 sites are being distributed to various Government bodies including 11 to Backward Classes Welfare Department, 2 each to Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare Departments, 1 each to Bogadi Town Panchayat, Minor Irrigation Department, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Fire & Emergency Services Department,11 to Minorities Welfare Department, 10 to KPTCL and 23 to CESC, with Mysuru head-quartered CESC (Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation) being the largest beneficiary (23 sites).

MLA and CESC Chairman Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, CESC Managing Director K.M. Munigopal Raju, MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith, Social Welfare Department Joint Director B. Rangegowda and other officials were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching