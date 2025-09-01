CM launches distribution of CA sites to Govt. bodies

September 1, 2025

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the distribution of vacant CA (Civic Amenities) sites coming under Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) to various Government Departments, bodies, Boards, Corporations and local bodies, by handing over the documents of allotted CA sites to CESC authorities at his residence in T.K. Layout here yesterday.

As many as 63 sites are being distributed to various Government bodies including 11 to Backward Classes Welfare Department, 2 each to Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare Departments, 1 each to Bogadi Town Panchayat, Minor Irrigation Department, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Fire & Emergency Services Department,11 to Minorities Welfare Department, 10 to KPTCL and 23 to CESC, with Mysuru head-quartered CESC (Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation) being the largest beneficiary (23 sites).

MLA and CESC Chairman Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, CESC Managing Director K.M. Munigopal Raju, MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith, Social Welfare Department Joint Director B. Rangegowda and other officials were present.