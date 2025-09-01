Science Workshop held at Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra
News

September 1, 2025

Mysuru: Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra, Srinagar, Mysuru, hosted a two-day science workshop recently. Scientific thinking methods was promoted by organising  field visits to Shukavana and Bonsai garden at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram and Pinjrapole, a home for more than 4,500 cows and Central Silk Technological Research Institute (CSTRI), a Silkworm rearing institute.

L. Satheesh explained about scientific method, Dr. Deepak, a veterinary doctor, spoke about care of animals and Krishnamurthy Guruji conducted skywatch programme which enriched the learning experience of children.

Science Workshop

Students identified the problems and proposed real-world solutions using LEGO models.

