Science Workshop held at Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra

September 1, 2025

Mysuru: Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra, Srinagar, Mysuru, hosted a two-day science workshop recently. Scientific thinking methods was promoted by organising field visits to Shukavana and Bonsai garden at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram and Pinjrapole, a home for more than 4,500 cows and Central Silk Technological Research Institute (CSTRI), a Silkworm rearing institute.

L. Satheesh explained about scientific method, Dr. Deepak, a veterinary doctor, spoke about care of animals and Krishnamurthy Guruji conducted skywatch programme which enriched the learning experience of children.

Students identified the problems and proposed real-world solutions using LEGO models.