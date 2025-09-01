Ex-MLC Sandesh Nagaraj showered with praises on his 80th birthday

September 1, 2025

Mysuru: Former MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, who is also the owner of Sandesh Group of Hotels and a film producer, was warmly felicitated on his 80th birthday at a programme organised at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in the heart of the city yesterday.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Sandesh Nagaraj, who entered business with the operation of 2 buses, has now reached great heights in business by excelling in the Hotel and Hospitality Industry.

Recalling his association with Sandesh Nagaraj since 1985, Siddaramaiah said Nagaraj was Senior to him by 2 years in academics.

“I used to often visit Sandesh Nagaraj’s Hotel for having breakfast. As a film producer, he has produced more than 30 cinemas and along with film production, he entered politics too and was elected as an MLC twice. Through this, Nagaraj became a successful entrepreneur, a film producer as well as a politician,” Siddaramaiah said.

Reminiscing the days when he used to watch Sandesh Nagaraj play Kabaddi matches, the CM said, though the two were ideologically different, they were always good friends.

He feels happy to note that Sandesh Nagaraj is celebrating his 80th birthday, he said and wished that Nagaraj becomes a centenarian. Though Sandesh Nagaraj is elder to him, he addresses him in singular because of his closeness with him, he added.

Likening Sandesh Nagaraj and his younger brother Sandesh Swamy, a former city Mayor, to mythological characters Lava-Kusha, Siddaramaiah said, while Nagaraj is in the Congress, Swamy is in the BJP. “Though the two were associated with different parties that are ideologically divergent in nature, they are leading a life like Lava-Kusha. I wish that the two brothers live together like this throughout their life,” the CM said.

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, who welcomed the dignitaries and addressed the gathering, said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has contributed a lot for the development of his home district Mysuru.

Pointing out that Siddaramaiah rose to the topmost position in the State because of his connect with the people, he said that the CM and Sandesh Nagaraj have been good friends for decades.

Many other dignitaries and leaders, who also spoke, showered praises on Sandesh Nagaraj for his achievements and contributions to the society.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, MLAs Tanveer Sait, Anil Chikkamadu, K. Harishgowda and Raghavendra Hitnal, MLCs Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and C.N. Manjegowda, former Minister Ramachandra Gowda, Music Directors Hamsalekha, Arjun Janya and Sadhu Kokila, film producers S.A. Chinnegowda and Sa.Ra.Govindu, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, noted orator Prof. M. Krishnegowda and others were present.

As part of Sandesh Nagaraj’s 80th birthday celebrations, thousands of people who attended the event, were served meals.

Felicitation and Star attraction

CM Siddaramaiah felicitated Film Producer Sandesh Nagaraj on the occasion with a shawl, garland and memento in the presence of a host of dignitaries, film personalities including noted actors Kichha Sudeep, Daali Dhananjay, Girija Lokesh, Srujan Lokesh,Yuvaraj Kumar and Arun Sagar, a host of political leaders, businessmen, entrepreneurs and others from different walks of life.