Tribal community must ensure good education to their children: Minister Santosh Lad

September 1, 2025

Mysuru: Labour Minister Santosh Lad has appealed tribal community to ensure good education for their children, set aside their differences and unite to focus on the overall development of tribals.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Nuliya Chandaiah Jayanti celebrations organised by the District Administration, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Nuliya Chandaiah Jayantyotsava Samiti, Department of Kannada and Culture, at Kalamandira in city yesterday.

“All members of the tribal community must stay united and focus on getting good education for their children and getting adequate political representations for the community which will empower the community as a whole,” said Minister Santosh Lad.

MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who also spoke at the function, said that earlier workers of only 26 unorganised sectors used to be enrolled by the Labour Department. But, now the Department is enrolling workers from 91 unorganised sectors from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and giving them Smart Cards.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda said that Nuliya Chandaiah was a Kayakayogi and also a Vachanakara who strived hard to reform the society through work ethics and Anna Dasoha and we all must follow the work ethics preached by him. ADC Dr. P. Shivaraju, Researcher V. Kiran Kumar Kottagere, Mudigunda Virakta Mutt Seer Sri Srikanta Swamiji, MLA Anil Chikkamadu, Kannada & Culture Department Asst. Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Jayantyotsava Samiti Members & others were present.