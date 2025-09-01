Grand procession marks mass immersion of Ganesha idols

September 1, 2025

Mysuru: Grand procession of Ganesha idols followed by mass immersion organised by Mysuru Sarvajanika Ganesha Visarjana Samiti was held in city yesterday. The procession began from Sri Veeraganapthi Temple at Veeranagere and ended at Srirangapatna.

Ganesh idols, installed at various pandals across the city, were brought near Sri Veeraganapthi Temple and then taken on a procession in nearly about 40 vehicles. Prior to the procession, puja rituals including panchamrutha abhisheka and Ganapathi Homa were performed. This was followed by breaking of 108 coconuts in front of the temple.

The puja rituals were performed under the supervision of priests S.V. Prahalad Rao, Om Prakash and Vittal Prasad.

Later, the procession passed through Ashoka Road, Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Gandhi Square, Sayyaji Rao Road, Dufferin Clock Tower, Santhepet and ended at D. Devaraja Urs Road.

Following this, the vehicles, carrying idols, reached Srirangapatna where the Ganesha idols were immersed at River Cauvery next to Satya Sai Baba Temple.

As the procession passed through the main thoroughfares of the city, hundreds of people who had gathered on either side of the road, were seen capturing grand procession on their mobile phones. Crackers and sounds of chande and tamate added glitter to the event.

City Police had also provided security with tea and liquor shops being shut throughout the procession route. Every vehicle carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha was deployed with a Police Sub-Inspector with KSRP and CAR personnel guarding the procession route.

DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindhu Mani monitored the situation from Mobile Command Vehicle which followed the procession.

MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, former MP Prathap Simha, MLAs K. Harishgowda and T.S. Srivatsa, City BJP President L. Nagendra and others were present.