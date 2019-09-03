Public immerse Ganesha idols in Mobile Immersion Tanks

September 3, 2019

Mysuru, Sept.3 (MTY&SD)- In a bid to save water bodies from being polluted and to facilitate immersion of Ganesha idols, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), in association with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), had stationed mobile immersion tanks at various locations in city yesterday.

People waiting for mobile tanks at Chamundipuram Circle in city last evening to immerse Ganesha idols.

After celebrating Ganesha Chaturthi, the public immersed the idols in the mobile immersion tanks, which were stationed at Metagalli from 4 pm to 5.15 pm, at Vijayanagar from 5.30 pm to 5.15 pm, at Matrumandali Circle from 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm and near Kukkarahalli Lake from 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm in city.