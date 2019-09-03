Tent School for children of Mahouts and Kavadis

September 3, 2019

Mysuru, Sept 3 (MTY&SD)- Children of Mahouts and Kavadis, who are taking care of Dasara elephants, will attend Tent School from tomorrow to get much needed education during their stay at Palace premises in city.

Textbooks and uniforms will be distributed to the children during the commencement of the school.

Mysuru South BEO Shivakumar visited the families of Mahouts and Kavadis today and gathered information regarding the number of children present to start classes according to their needs.

The Government is running the Tent School for the last 11 years in order to help children continue their education.

Nodal Officer Kusuma, resource persons Nagesh, Manjunath, Ankesh, Jalajakshi, Veenashri, Kavyashree and others were present.