Cannon drill begins at Palace

September 3, 2019

Mysuru, Sept. 3 (MTY&SD)- Ahead of Dasara, puja was performed to the cannons at the Mysore Palace yesterday morning.

The puja was performed to seven canons by priest S.V. Prahallad Rao and the rituals included Vijayaganapathi puja, Mruthyunjaya puja, Chamundeshwari puja and Mruthyunjaya Japa.

To acclimatise Dasara elephants to cannon firing sound during Dasara procession on Vijayadashami day, popularly known as Jumboo Savari, these canons will be used during the rehearsals performed days before the festival. Also, ‘dry talim’ or rehearsal with unloaded cannons is undertaken for upcoming Dasara, so as to train about 30 members or ‘Pirangi Dala’ involved in this ritual of cannon firing.

According to SI Ramu of the Reserve Police, who is in-charge of these rehearsals said, “as of now, 15 to 20 members of the 30-member team are being trained and others will join soon.

About 25 members does have prior experience while the remaining five members are new and need training to handle and operate these cannons.” Currently, rehearsal activities are going on three times a day ­— 6.30 am to 9 am, 10 am to 2.30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm including handling of cannons and other subtle nuances involving firing with seven cannons, he informed.

City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna and DCP M. Muthuraj participated in the puja rituals.