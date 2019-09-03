Dasara Jumbos offered puja on Ganesha Chaturthi
News

Dasara Jumbos offered puja on Ganesha Chaturthi

September 3, 2019

Mysuru, Sept. 3 (MTY&SD)- On the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, APCCF Jagathram, DCFs Alexander and Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar and Veterinarian Dr. D.N. Nagaraj offered puja to Dasara Jumbos yesterday at the Sri Kodi Someshwara Temple in Mysore Palace premises.

Priest S.V. Prahallad Rao along with other priests Shankar Prasad and Vittal Prasad performed paada puja with turmeric, kumkum and sandal wood paste and Shodashopachara Puja to all the elephants in the auspicious Abhijin Lagna between 12 noon and 2 pm. After the puja, the elephants were offered various delicacies including kadabu, modaka, banana, sugarcane and jaggery. Many tourists visiting the Palace witnessed the puja ceremony and took selfies with the pachyderms relishing delicacies offered as naivedya.

According to the tradition, these Dasara elephants are perceived as manifestation of elephant headed deity Lord Ganesha and hence are offered puja during Ganesha festival every year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching