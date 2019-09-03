Lord Ganesha in company of VVIPs Modi, Shah, Abhinandan and Sindhu

September 3, 2019

City artiste Revanna pays homage to Jaitley, Sushma, Ananth Kumar

Mysuru, Sept.3 (MTY&NNN)-If there is one God who is most cosmopolitan in outlook, who has no prejudices, who is an Ajathashatru (one who has no enemies), who is politically inclusive and in tune with the times, it is Lord Ganesha, the remover of all obstacles.

Hence, it is not only easy to mould this elephant-headed God in any form that one chooses but also pair him with any personality and he would look at home with them. This Ganesha Chaturthi he is seen with many leading politicians, a brave heart and sportsperson of the country including the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and World Badminton Championship Gold Medallist P.V. Sindhu.

Kumbarageri, Ashoka Road 5th Cross resident and artiste Revanna, who is known for making idols of Ganesha during the festival, comes out with something unique every year and thus attracts everyone’s attention.

Thus, this year the way he has depicted Ganesha is something different. He has made the idols not only of Ganesha standing but along with him he has made the figures of Modi who has been elected as PM for the second time, Home Minister Amit Shah, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was involved in the surgical strike on Pakistan and returned to the country as a war hero, World Badminton champion P.V.Sindhu who recently won the gold medal, standing next to Ganesha.

Along with these figures he has depicted the busts of Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ananth Kumar, the tall BJP leaders who passed away recently, placed before Lord Ganesha, who is standing behind them.

The other major attractions include novelist and Saraswati Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and PM Modi in the arms of Lord Shiva in a lotus.

Artisan Revanna giving final touches to the idol of PM Modi seated in a Lotus held by Lord Shiva.

These figures and that of Lord Ganesha is attracting every local who is making a beeline to Revanna’s house to see these contemporary figures with Lord Ganesha or Ganapati, taking selfies and photographs.

Speaking to Star Of Mysore, Revanna said that every year he creates new designs of Lord Ganesha during the Ganesha Chaturthi and exhibits it. This year, the idea came to him that he should make the figures of Modi who was elected as PM for the second time and Home Minister Shah, and Sindhu and Wing Commander Abhinandan who both brought lot of glory to the country by their stupendous achievements. Besides, he also thought of remembering the other great BJP leaders, all former Union Ministers and hence did their busts.

Since renowned writer Dr. Bhyrappa is a Mysurean, who is inaugurating the Dasara celebrations this year atop Chamundi Hill on Sept. 29 and Yediyurappa has come back as the CM again, he thought it appropriate to put them together with Lord Ganesha, said Revanna.

These idols and figures are not for sale as it is only a hobby to make them, said Revanna and added that people can come and view them from 10 am to 8 pm for the next two days. Next year he will come out with something new, he said with a smile.

Revanna can be contacted on Mob: 93421-23407.