Ganesha Festival: MCC’s appeal to idol-makers, sellers and citizens

August 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As an eco-friendly measure, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy has appealed the citizens to worship only eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols.

In a press release, the Commissioner said that use of chemical paints, thermocol and Plaster of Paris in the making of Ganesha idols has been completely banned.

Warning against use of banned articles in the making of idols, the release said that criminal cases will be booked against manufacturers and sellers who violate the rule, under IPC Section 1860 and all such idols will be seized. The Commissioner reiterated that only clay Ganesha idols must be installed and worshipped.

In instructions to the members of the public, the Commissioner said that after the festival, the Ganesha idols must be immersed by citizens in water filled buckets at their homes. After immersion, the mud can be used for gardens and flower pots. The release further said that immersion of Ganesha idols in Lakes and Kalyanis coming under MCC jurisdiction has been banned.

Meanwhile, organisers of Ganesha Pandals at public places have been asked to seek prior permission from the MCC authorities. The organi-sers can apply at their res-pective MCC Zonal Offices.