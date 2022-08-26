Day-long special drive in city to link Voter ID and Aadhaar tomorrow

August 26, 2022

Door-to-door drive to create awareness about VHA

Mysore/Mysuru: The Office of the Deputy Commissioner will be conducting a special drive to link Voter Identity cards with Aadhaar cards tomorrow (Aug. 27) at all the Polling Booths and Wards across the city.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, authorising the linking of Aadhaar with Voter IDs, was passed by the Lok Sabha through a voice vote in December 2021. Following this, the Election Commission of India (ECI) launched this drive in several States including Karnataka on Aug. 1, 2022.

According to ECI, the linking of voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards is being done with a view to establishing the identity of electors and authentication of entries in the electoral roll.

Based on the instructions and directions provided by the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka State Election Commission through a video conference held on Aug. 22, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Deputy Commissioner Savitha chaired a meeting with the concerned officials and has instructed to carry out a day-long special drive tomorrow at all the polling booths.

Booth-level officers will be deployed at all the Polling Booths. The special drive aims to link 10,000 people’s Voter ID to Aadhaar at each Constituency. Corporators of each ward will make sure to bring people from their respective wards to the polling booths. If people fail to turn up to the Polling Booths, the concerned Booth-level Officers are instructed to carry out a door-to-door drive tomorrow between 10 am to 12 noon and create awareness about the ECI Voter Helpline Application (VHA) in which people may complete the linking process sitting at home by downloading the app.

However, announcements regarding special drive tomorrow were made through the MCC garbage collection vehicles at each wards.