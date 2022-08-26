Mayoral polls on Sept. 6

August 26, 2022

Activities begin in all three major political parties

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after the Government announced the reservation category for Mayor posts concerning MCC and nine other City Corporations across the State for the next term of the current tenure, the Mayoral poll process has been set in motion with the authorities announcing that the Mysuru Mayoral polls will take place on Sept.6.

In a notification issued on Thursday, Mysuru Regional Commissioner G.S. Prakash, who is also the Electoral Officer, said that the Mayoral election will take place at MCC’s Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Hall at 12 noon on Sept.6. Also, the election to four standing Committees will take place later the same day.

On Sept. 6, the poll process will begin with the filing of nomination papers for Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts, from 9 am to 10 am, following which the scrutiny of nominations papers will take place, after which some time will be given for withdrawal of nominations. The voting will commence at 12 noon, when the Corporators are required to raise their hands in favour of their Mayor and Deputy Mayor candidates, following which the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be announced based on the head count of votes in their favour.

The Government has reserved the Mayor post for General category candidate and Deputy Mayor post to BCA (Woman). Currently, Sunanda Palanetra of the BJP is functioning as In-charge Mayor after her term expired on Feb. 24, 2022.

Meanwhile with the announ-cement of the Mayoral poll schedule, political activities have begun in all the three major parties — BJP, Congress and JD(S). From now on, all the three parties will be holding regular meetings to chalk out possible alliances and strategies for the poll, which is 11 days from today.

There are multiple aspirants for the Mayoral posts in all the three parties. While Shanthakumari, Roopashri, Shobha Sunil and Rajani Annaiah are strong aspirants from Congress, Shivakumar, B.V. Manjunath and M.U.Subbaiah are aspirants from BJP and K.V. Sridhar, SBM Manju, M.D. Nagaraj, Prema Shankaregowda, Lakshmi Shivanna and Bhagya Mahadesh of JD(S) are eyeing Mayor post.

No single party has an absolute majority in the 65-member MCC and as such a coalition between any two parties seems inevitable. As such, all the three parties have earnestly started working out strategies to occupy the top posts in the MCC, which is considered crucial in the backdrop of Assembly elections which is just about eight months away.