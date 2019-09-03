Plaster of Paris Ganesha idols sold despite ban

September 3, 2019

Mysuru, Sept.3 (MTY&SD)- In spite of the strict warning by the District Administration and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to the dealers and manufacturers not to use Plaster of Paris (PoP) or Paper-mould Ganeshas, it was found that many of these were stocked in farm houses on the outskirts of the city and sold to mainly the youth organisations who install Ganeshas on the streets.

But with most of people preferring clay Ganesha idols in accordance to strict guidelines issued by the District Administration and the MCC, eco-friendly Ganesha festival pervaded the city yesterday.

After performing day-long pujas in their houses, people along with their families came out carrying the eco-friendly Ganesha and Gowri idols and immersed them in artificial ponds and mobile tankers provided by the MCC.

Many were seen performing puja to the Ganesha on the street before immersing the Lord in the mobile tankers.

In general, sale of Ganesha idol seemed to be dull yesterday probably due to cloudy weather and in anticipation of rainfall during the day. As a result, in the morning, just as Chaturthi day of Ganesha puja began, idols worth Rs.2,500 were seen being sold for Rs.800 to Rs.1000.