KFCC felicitates film producer Sandesh Nagaraj on his 80th birthday

August 31, 2025

Mysuru, Aug. 31 (SBD&BCT)- The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) yesterday felicitated veteran film producer and former MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, in a warm gesture held a day before his 80th birthday celebration at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

The special felicitation took place at Sandesh The Prince Hotel, where members of the film fraternity and Trade Board paid heartfelt tributes to Nagaraj.

Expressing gratitude, San-desh Nagaraj said, “Today is one of the happiest days of my life. The KFCC’s warm gesture deeply touches me. I see this as a reward for the values and principles I’ve upheld throughout my journey.”

He also praised his son, Sandesh, for his leadership in organising the milestone event, noting: “At a time when many elderly parents are left neglected, my son has taken the initiative to celebrate this milestone in a meaningful way. It’s a model worth emulating.”

KFCC President M. Narasimhalu shared that upon receiving the invitation to Nagaraj’s birthday in Mysuru, the Chamber decided to hold its Executive

Committee meeting at the same venue, ensuring full participation. He wished Nagaraj a long life and expressed hope that he would celebrate his centenary birthday with equal joy and grandeur.

Film Producers’ Association President Umesh Banakar said, “Sandesh Nagaraj is a senior figure respected by all of us. We arrived a day early and held our Executive Meeting here itself so that we could be part of his birthday celebrations. Sitting in the very seat he once occupied brings us great happiness.”

Former KFCC President K.V. Chandrashekhar added, “Sandesh Nagaraj is among the distinguished personalities who have helped shape the Kannada film industry. Even at 80, he continues to produce films, leaving a lasting legacy. While many step away from the industry after success, Nagaraj remains a role model. Both the film industry and the Trade Board owe him a debt of gratitude. He has helped countless individuals, though he never seeks recognition for it.”

Former Presidents S.A. Chinne Gowda and Sa.Ra. Govindu also addressed the gathering, praising Nagaraj’s lifelong contributions to Kannada cinema and extending their best wishes. “In honouring him today, we are also seeking his blessings,” they said.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including KFCC Vice-Presidents K.O. Rangappa and Sapphire Venkatesh, Secretaries L.C. Kushal, Praveen Kumar and M.N. Kumar, Treasurer Chingari Mahadev and all other office-bearers and Executive Committee Members.

On this occasion, KFCC also convened its Executive Committee Meeting at the venue.