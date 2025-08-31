Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Case: RCB announces Rs. 25 lakh compensation for families of 11 fans
Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Case: RCB announces Rs. 25 lakh compensation for families of 11 fans

August 31, 2025

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has announced Rs. 25 lakh compensation for the families of 11 fans, who were killed in stampede at M. Chinnaswamy stadium here during the IPL victory celebration on June 4.

 “Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us,” RCB wrote in an official statement.

“No amount of support can ever fill the space they’ve left behind. But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended INR 25 lakh each to their families. Not just as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care,” the statement added.

RCB won their maiden IPL title, bringing an end to the 18-year-long wait. They thrashed Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

