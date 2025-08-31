MGP urges for cleanliness at Dasara Food Mela

August 31, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) has urged the district Administration for cleanliness at the Food Mela, besides quality food and displaying full details of the food stall owner at the Food Mela to be held as part of Dasara in city.

In a special meeting held at its Office on Vivekananda Road in Yadavagiri yesterday to discuss ‘Food Safety and Adulteration’ with Dr. S.L. Ravindra, Designated Officer from FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), MGP Founding President Dr. Bhamy V. Shenoy said that, there were complaints about food quality not being maintained at Dasara Food Mela and questioned how FSSAI can provide justice to its customers?

In his reply, Dr. Ravindra said that information pertaining to food safety was provided to food stall owners during last year’s Dasara Food Mela, besides installing digital boards displaying mobile number to enable lodging of complaints. This year too the same system will be followed, he added.

MGP Member Geetha Velumani said, there were many complaints about quality of food prepared by footpath vendors for lacking in quality and cleanliness. “To lodge a complaint, customers do not have details of the food vendor and the phone number of the officer concerned. In such situation, what can be done?”

Replying to her, Dr. Ravindra said that, if adulteration of food is confirmed, a case would be lodged against the owner of the food stall and fine will be imposed, besides recommending the authorities to cancel the license. Dr. Ravindra stated that customers can call Mob: 99116-60369 and inform about food safety.

The FSSAI Designated Officer stated that from Sept. 2, 2024 till date 29 cases were being heard at JMFC Court and five cases have been disposed and Rs. 6.20 lakh fine has been collected. “At the Additional Deputy Commissioner’s Court, eight cases are being heard out of which four cases were disposed,” he added. The Officer also said that before purchasing any food products, customers should check its MRP and expiry date.

MGP Members D.V. Dayananda Sagar, Madhukeshwar, K.V. Banuprashanth, S. Devaraj, Vishwanath, Sanjay Dattatri, Ravishankar Bale, Vasanthkumar Mysoremath, F. Manssor Ahmed, Dr. B.R. Sainath Iyer, D. Susheela, Arun K. Subramanya, and Manjunath were present.