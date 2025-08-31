Home Minister sore over bid to distort peace in society
Home Minister sore over bid to distort peace in society

August 31, 2025

Bengaluru:  Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, has expressed his disappointment over the bid to distort peace in the name of religious and political matters, going on unabatedly in the society.

Some of the vested interests, to pursue their political interests are building a mountain out of a hole, only to disturb peace in the society. By nipping such activities in the bud, Police have ensured that life moves on, along with cracking crime and murder cases.

Making a mention of how the Police are dealing with new age challenges followed by modernisation of the system, Dr. Parameshwar said, there has been a surge in cyber crimes, which if not kept under check, may prove costly, with people ending up losing crores of rupees. Taking this into cognisance, over 45 CEN Police Stations have been established in the State. The complaints related to cyber crimes can be lodged in any of the CEN Police Stations, with an order issued in this regard, added Parameshwar.

