Stop atrocity against weaker sections: CM tells Cops

August 31, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given a call to the Police to treat the cases of discrimination against weaker sections in the name of caste, with utmost seriousness and take preventive action. The CM was addressing the gathering at President’s Medal and Home Minister’s Medal award ceremony to the Police officers in consideration of their meritorious service, held at Raj Bhavan here yesterday.

“The Government has set up District Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) Police Stations at every districts in the State. However, in the recent progress review meeting, it came to notice that, the performance and progress of these Police Stations was not satisfactory. The Officers should strive to realise the purpose of the Government by ensuring the safety of weaker sections,” said Siddaramaiah.

Comparatively, the conviction rate in the cases of atrocity against Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) in the State is abysmally low, which should be taken into consideration by the Police. Preventive measures come in handy in checking the crime and this can be possible, only when the Police are service oriented, honest and hardworking with a social concern.

Along with maintenance of Law and Order in the society, Government and Police have the responsibility of protecting properties and mitigate crime. Police play a pivotal role in implementing the ethos of the Constitution, by eradicating disparity, to restore peace in the society with a social commitment.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, had stated that, ‘If the mighty wield power, the life of weaker sections becomes distressful,’ so, the atrocity on weaker sections should be stopped and the common man, get the justice, the CM said.

The recipients of the medal should serve as a role model for others, opined CM, who asked the Police to introspect themselves and render a better service towards finding solutions to social malady.