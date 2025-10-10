Kollegal Court convicted Karthik in 2019 attempt to murder case
October 10, 2025

Conviction on Feb. 22, 2025; appeals in High Court, gets bail, returns to crime

Mysuru: K.S. Karthik, the accused in the abduction, rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Mysuru, had previously been convicted by the Additional District and Sessions Court, Kollegal, for sexual harassment and attempted murder in a 2019 case.

He was sentenced to four years of imprisonment and fined Rs. 5,000. However, he was later granted bail after appealing the conviction in the High Court.

Karthik, a bus cleaner from Siddalingapura, was charged under IPC Sections 354(A) and 307 for an incident that occurred on Oct. 26, 2019, at 6.30 pm near JSS College bridge, close to a Church in Kollegal town.

According to the complaint, he allegedly grabbed the hand of the victim as she was walking near the bridge, attempted to molest her and verbally abused her. He then tried to drag her under the bridge into the water.

When the victim screamed for help, Karthik allegedly attempted to drown her in the water body below. He reportedly covered her mouth, strangled her with both hands, scratched her with his nails and physically assaulted her.

A chargesheet was filed by Investigating Officer J. Rajendra, PSI, Kollegal Town Police Station. After trial proceedings, Additional District and Sessions Judge T.C. Sreekanth convicted Karthik on Feb. 22, 2025, sentencing him to four years in prison and imposing a fine.

The accused was subsequently released on bail after filing an appeal in the High Court.

