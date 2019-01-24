Bag prizes in Cultural Competition and Vocational Services
News

Bag prizes in Cultural Competition and Vocational Services

Mysuru: The students of The Acme School Interact Club of Rotary Ivory City Mysuru participated in the District Interact Conference ‘Sambhrama’ held at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada recently and stood first in cultural competition and bagged first place for Vocational Services rendered by the students to the society.

List of participants of the Conference is as follows:

8th std. students: M.N. Chaithra, Lavanya, H.L. Pallavi, S.P. Sahana, N. Chirag, R. Likhith Aryan and S. Shreyas

9th std students: R. Dhanushree, N. Dheekshitha, K. Kruthika, G. Poorvitha, K.M. Prajna and G.K. Swathi.

January 24, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching