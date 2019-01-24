Bag prizes in Cultural Competition and Vocational Services

Mysuru: The students of The Acme School Interact Club of Rotary Ivory City Mysuru participated in the District Interact Conference ‘Sambhrama’ held at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada recently and stood first in cultural competition and bagged first place for Vocational Services rendered by the students to the society.

List of participants of the Conference is as follows:

8th std. students: M.N. Chaithra, Lavanya, H.L. Pallavi, S.P. Sahana, N. Chirag, R. Likhith Aryan and S. Shreyas

9th std students: R. Dhanushree, N. Dheekshitha, K. Kruthika, G. Poorvitha, K.M. Prajna and G.K. Swathi.

