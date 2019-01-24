Promotion of State Government staff
Mysuru: The State Government will take a uniform decision with regard to promotion of State Government Employees based on Supreme Court ruling, said RDPR Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

He was addressing the media persons at the Zilla Panchayat (ZP)  auditorium after the review meeting of ZP CEOs and Deputy Secretaries.

Replying to questions from the media that there was allegation that Congress Legislators were not for 82 per cent of the employees promotion, he said that the hearing on this issue was going on in the Supreme Court and it had not reached the final stages yet. The Government will take a decision based on the verdict.

The Government does not discriminate between 18 per cent and 82 per cent with regard to promotion and the CM  has assured to implement the Supreme Court decision and we have agreed to this, he said.

