Four from Coorg Battalion to attend R-Day Parade

Kushalnagar: Four cadets from 19/KAR NCC Battalion (Coorg Battalion) in Kodagu have been selected for the annual Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Jan. 26. They will perform in the NCC contingent that will march through the Rajpath greeting dignitaries including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. One of the cadets will also participate in the cultural events.

The cadets are N.N. Ponnanna, a second year BA student of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa College, Madikeri. He is the son of Napanda K. Nanjappa and Nayana. He will take part in the All India Rajpath Rally.

Cadet B.S. Thejas, also from Field Marshal Cariappa College, is the son of B.S. Shreedhara and Sheela. He is a second B.Com student and will participate in the Prime Minister’s Rally.

Sergeant D. Preethi is from Vivekananda Degree College, Puttur and is the daughter of D. Rama and Hema. She is studying in Second Year B.Sc and will take part in the All India Rajpath Rally.

Sergeant Debayana Bhaumik is a 9th Standard Student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Kodagu Vidyalaya, Madikeri. She is the daughter of Debraj Bhaumik and Sanchita Bhaumik. She will take part in the All India Cultural display.

The cadets have been selected based on their capacity and excellent performance. They have been selected by Commanding Officer Col. V.M. Naik, AO Lt. Col. Sanjay Apte and ANO Maj. B. Raghav of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa College.

