Open Day at Excel Public School on Jan.26

Mysuru: The 10th Annual STEM Fest (Open Day)  is organised at Excel Public School in city on Jan. 26. The exhibition will be open to public from 11 am to 1 pm as part of Republic Day.

Mahesh Jambardi, Chief Operating Officer, Excelsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., will inaugurate the Fest with the theme “Think, Ink, Innovate.” It focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering  and Mathematics.

At this Fest, the young and imaginative student engineers will showcase an interdisciplinary approach to learning; where rigorous academic concepts are coupled with real world lessons that make connections between schools, community and work, enabling the development of decision making, critical thinking, collaboration and self reliance skills that are required to compete in the new economy.

The Fest will feature IoT (Internet of Things) projects by students of Grades VI, VII, VIII and IX and XI. The many displays and prototypes will showcase ambitious endeavors in astrobiology, mechanical engineering, health technology, water conservation and architecture.

Another highlight is the project on plastics. This year India hosted the “World Environment Day” where a fervent plea was made to all citizens to join hands to ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’. The Eco-Club of Excel undertook extensive research and conducted awareness programmes to highlight the effects on environment through street play, a documentary, photographs and models.

Another interesting presentation is on the ubiquitous “Ice-cream.” It is not just about flavours but involves science, engineering and technology. The innovative displays showcase the hidden side of ice-cream where students will showcase the application of Newton’s Laws of Cooling, Young’s Modulus, the science of emulsions, refrigerants and heat exchange in the making of ice-creams. Students will  present their projects on Robotics, 3-D Printing and astronomy.

The fest also includes a ‘Gallery Walk’ on the year gone by.

