Illegal LPG refilling units raided

Three arrested, 42 LPG cylinders, Rs. 11,250 cash seized

Mysuru: The City Crime Branch (CCB) Police, who raided three illegal LPG refilling units at Lokanayak Nagar and Hebbal in city on Jan.22 and 23 have arrested three persons involved in the illegal trade and have seized 42 LPG cylinders and Rs. 11,250 cash from them.

In the first raid on Mandya, Dushyanth Enterprises on Hebbal Main Road in Lokanayak Nagar, the CCB Police arrested 32-year-old Pradeep, seized nine LPG cylinders and Rs. 7,330 cash from him.

In the second raid on Balaji Steel Bhandar on Hebbal Main Road in Lokanayak Nagar on the same day, the cops arrested Ramlal besides seizing 20 LPG cylinders and Rs. 3,680 from him.

The CCB Police, who raided Shiva Electricals on SBM Road in Hebbal 1st Stage on Jan.23, arrested 38-year-old Shashidhar and seized 13 LPG cylinders and Rs.240 cash from him. DCP Dr. Vikram V. Amathe and CCB ACP B.R. Lingappa supervised CCB Inspector Mallesh, ASI Raju and staff Joseph Noronha, Srinivas Prasad, Arun Kumar, Raghu, Srinivas, Dhananjay and Food Inspector Anasuya in the raids, nabbing and seizing operations, according to a press release from the Public Relations Officer (PRO), City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru.

